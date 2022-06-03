MOVIES IN THE PARK SERIES STARTS FRIDAY NIGHT

The Riverbend Live! concert series has unveiled its 26th season. This year shows will range from Latin music, to blues and soul, along with the annual presentations of cowboy poetry and western music, and youth theater. A new feature, a Local Artist Showcase, has been added, to make it a six-week series.
Tickets are still available for Friday’s Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Banquet. The evening is being held in Douglas Hall at the fairgrounds. It includes a complimentary oyster bar and social hosted by the Umpqua Fisherman’s Association at 5:00 p.m. At 6:00 p.m. it’s the dinner followed by the program and a live auction. Auction items include a boat, four-wheeler, pellet smoker, wine trip, and more.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering its “Just for Fun” golf program on Monday nights this summer. A release said beginning June 27th, the program offers women five chances to play golf and make new friends at Stewart Park Golf Course on Northwest Stewart Parkway. Participants can play each night or whichever night fits their schedule.
Zumba in the Park is returning to Stewart Park this summer. Sessions will be held Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. thanks to the YMCA of Douglas County and the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department. Workouts include low and high intensity moves in interval-style, family friendly dance fitness...
The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Volunteers are needed for the 53rd annual Summer Arts Festival, presented by Umpqua Valley Arts. Organizers said the event would not be possible without the help of dedicated community volunteers. Over 150 are needed to act as gate greeters, booth sitters, youth zone support and in other areas for the three-event which will take place from June 24th through June 26th.
The Roseburg Optimist Club will have a fundraising rummage sale on Saturday. The club has been dedicated to serving youth in the community for over fifty years. Money raised will go to help kids in the area. The sale will include a variety of items and will be held in the parking lot of Fisher’s Hearth and Home on West Harvard Avenue. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
The Myrtle Creek Fire Department is hosting the annual John Shirtcliff Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday. The event is held at the Myrtle Creek Golf Club and begins with a fire siren start at 8:30 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble with handicap. Cost is $300 per team, $75 green fee per team member. Registration closes Monday.
An unsuspecting farmworker in Paterson saw quite a sight last week in the field. The farm worker saw a bear in plain sight in the wheat while checking the sprinkler system. The worker immediately called for backup safety when he saw the large animal. 22-year-old Hunter Berg was one of...
Anyone who’s had the chance to drive along the Oregon coast has seen the little crab shacks, perched precariously on the cliffs or attached to the docks. Painted on the sides of the buildings are faded advertisements for ‘fresh-caught’ or ‘live crab’. Novelli’s Crab &...
(Seal Rock, Oregon) – Everything has an origin story, just like superheroes. But on the Oregon coast, the beginnings of certain landmarks can be spooky, even downright frightening. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) Down between Waldport and Newport, the rocky landmarks known as Seal Rocks (or more commonly...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
Saturday’s heavy rain set a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that .66 inches of rain was recorded at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That is the highest amount that has ever fallen on June 4th. A trace of rain was recorded on Friday. Sunday had .18 inches of rain. That means Roseburg got .84 inches of rain between Friday morning and Sunday night.
