Memphis, TN

Crash involving UPS truck kills two in Airport Area

By Destinee Hannah, Morgan Mitchell, Jordan James
 4 days ago

UPDATE : Memphis Police arrested 45-year-old Davon McDonald and charged him with failure to yield right of way. He is expected to appear in court on June 6.

Davon McDonald, 45

Court documents stated McDonald was driving a semi-truck when he made a left turn from a private driveway to the center turn lane on Swinnea Road. Officers said he stopped in the center turning lane but did not completely clear the left southbound travel lane.

Brown and her boyfriend then struck McDonald’s semi-truck. Both died on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed during a crash near the Memphis International Airport on Thursday night.

It happened on 3676 Swinnea Road near Cleradon Road around 9 p.m. when a vehicle struck a UPS tractor-trailer, according to MPD.

Shinreca Brown, 44, and her boyfriend were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is being remembered as a light within her family whose spotlight dimmed way too soon as a result of a tragic accident. The 44-year-old mother of five is also being remembered by loved ones as a person who deeply cared about her children, family, and friends.

“The whole family is broken. The whole family is broken. I just had my little cousin, one of my cousins, just passed out. They over here now getting her together,” said Brown’s cousin Eunette Foster.

After the crash, Memphis police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for failure to yield involving death. They said he was pulling out of the driveway when the crash occurred.

Brown’s family says they forgive the driver.

“I know he was in the wrong. He probably made a mistake, everybody make mistakes so I don’t hold anybody, I don’t hold him. It does not like he did it on purpose,” Foster said.

WREG did reach out to UPS to find out the employment status of the driver but officials declined to release those details, instead saying in part, “We were deeply saddened about this incident and extend our sympathies to the families of the deceased.”

We did reach out to MPD to find out more about the investigation but have not heard back.

