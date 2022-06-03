ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION PLAN FOR SATURDAY

NORTH BEND, Ore. - North Bend School District is preparing to take a deeper look at safety protocols on its campuses after multiple intruders have entered their campuses. School superintendent Kevin Bogatin says three individuals have entered their school buildings on three separate occasions. During two of those instances, the...
Douglas County Commissioners have awarded a Douglas County Veterans Facility Grant of $41,650 to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468. A release said this is part of a new initiative launched by the Board this year. Post Commander David Best submitted an application for the post specifying grant...
EUGENE, Ore. - Police are responding to the area of Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus after there was a report of an armed suspect in the area. According to an alert sent out by the University, the suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans. They say he is armed with a pocket knife.
YMCA swimming instructor Peggy Konzack celebrated here 101st birthday on Sunday, and has been teaching at the YMCA for over fifty years. She is joined by former YMCA of Douglas County CEO Marisa Fink. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 6 2022.
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
The Roseburg Optimist Club will have a fundraising rummage sale on Saturday. The club has been dedicated to serving youth in the community for over fifty years. Money raised will go to help kids in the area. The sale will include a variety of items and will be held in the parking lot of Fisher’s Hearth and Home on West Harvard Avenue. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the dam.
The Myrtle Creek Fire Department is hosting the annual John Shirtcliff Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday. The event is held at the Myrtle Creek Golf Club and begins with a fire siren start at 8:30 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble with handicap. Cost is $300 per team, $75 green fee per team member. Registration closes Monday.
Zumba in the Park is returning to Stewart Park this summer. Sessions will be held Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. thanks to the YMCA of Douglas County and the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department. Workouts include low and high intensity moves in interval-style, family friendly dance fitness...
Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
A power outage caused by a damaged line has resulted in some schools operating on a delay today. Pacific Power reported that over 31,000 customers in Klamath County and also the Dorris and Tulelake areas were without power starting at about 5:55am. Power was brought back online by about 6:41am...
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Volunteers are needed for the 53rd annual Summer Arts Festival, presented by Umpqua Valley Arts. Organizers said the event would not be possible without the help of dedicated community volunteers. Over 150 are needed to act as gate greeters, booth sitters, youth zone support and in other areas for the three-event which will take place from June 24th through June 26th.
The Roseburg City Council will hold an Executive Session Monday afternoon. Councilors will have a real property discussion. The meeting is not open to the public. It will be held via Zoom and will begin at 4:00 p.m.
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Two people were cited for city ordinance violations by Roseburg Police following an incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. the two men were with a group of people who disagreed with a separate group who had a permit to hold an event on the lawn of the courthouse. A 52-year old man had parked his truck and a large flatbed trailer across approximately six parking spaces in front of the event, violating a city ordinance regarding general parking rules. He refused to move it, so was issued a citation.
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended, twice on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 4:30 p.m. officers saw 40-year old Joshua McCreary driving south in the 1400 block of Northeast Stephens Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the man was cited for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, driving uninsured, and for failure of a previous violator to file. His motorhome was parked and he was released at the scene.
