BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in a Burlington park on Sunday. “We heard gunshots. Next thing I realized something hit me in the back of the head. I put my hand up to stop the bleeding as fast as I could,” said David Berezniak, who is recovering after being hit Sunday in the back of the head by a piece of shrapnel. “Fortunately, whatever hit me didn’t go into my head. It had hit the fence and some stuff on the way.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO