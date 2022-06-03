ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

National Donut Day 2022: Here's where to get delicious donuts in metro Detroit

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZy9S_0fzGWxJW00

National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June, and in 2022, it happens on June 3.

There are many places throughout Detroit and the metro area where you can get delicious donuts in the area.

Check out some of the shops below.

Knapp's Donut Shop - 500 N Main St in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd in Troy
East Detroit Bakery & Deli - 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe
The Looney Baker - 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia
Donut Villa - 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit
Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale
Bartz Bakery - 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn
Avon Donuts - 45324 Woodward Ave in Pontiac
Chene Modern Bakery - 17041 W Warren Ave, in Detroit
Holy Moly Donut Shop - 201 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit
Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights
Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley
Donut Castle - 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren
Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor
Family Donut Shop - 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck
GM Paris Bakery - 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia
Sugarr Donuts - 19115 West Road in Woodhaven
Donut Bar + Coffee – 29039 Southfield Rd. in Southfield

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have you met our new MMJ April Morton?

We are pleased to have April Morton join our “Live In The D” crew!. April is a native of Detroit, a graduate of Southfield High School and Wayne State University. “I am living my dream, I’ve always wanted to be a part of Live In The D,” April said.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Eastpointe, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Rochester, MI
Lifestyle
Dearborn, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Pontiac, MI
Ferndale, MI
Lifestyle
Ferndale, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Hamtramck, MI
City
Warren, MI
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Livonia, MI
Restaurants
City
Eastpointe, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Dearborn, MI
Lifestyle
Ferndale, MI
Restaurants
Livonia, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dearborn, MI
Livonia, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Paris Township, MI
Dearborn, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Taylor, MI
City
Livonia, MI
Warren, MI
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Lunch Wyandotte

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re having lunch at Lunch Wyandotte: A tiny sub shop that’s already a huge hit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Lunch Wyandotte is located at 3050 Biddle Avenue in Downtown Wyandotte. The restaurant is...
WYANDOTTE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

New game: Predict how and where Detroit's James Craig will resurface next

The playful wags at Axios Detroit enliven a dreary Tuesday by soliciting speculation about what James Craig could do after his abortive attempt to challenge Gretchen Whitmer. Craig's prospects are plentiful, thanks to a unique career in law enforcement, leadership and even entertainment. ... Despite a calamitous run for governor,...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Donut shop with margarita, piña colada flavors opens in downtown Detroit

A donut shop affiliated with Eastern Market Brewing Co. has opened its first brick-and-mortar site in the Madison Building near Comerica Park. Dooped Donuts got its start baking wholesale for metro Detroit coffee shops at the start of the pandemic and expanded to a drive-through market at the Ferndale Project, according to Crain's Detroit. There, the donuts reportedly sold out every day.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#National Donut Day#Doughnut#Food Drink#Taylor Family Donut#Gm
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s on the menu at your next summer party?

During this summer party season there will be tons of outings and family gatherings. If you’re looking for something tasty and convenient to bring to the party, consider wings. They are extremely popular with every crowd and if you order them for take out you won’t even have to do the cooking.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
michiganchronicle.com

Native Detroiter Jawan Jackson the Newest Member of the Temptations

Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
OAK PARK, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Annual Taste of Ann Arbor”: Main Street Area Association.

A chance to taste entrées and desserts from more than 30 downtown restaurants and cafés. Also, kids activities on E. Liberty. The live music lineup (times TBA) includes Ypsilanti folk singer-songwriter Kate Peterson, Detroit funk and soul band Strictly Fine, the funk-rock jam quartet Pajamas, the versatile local country-to-swing-to-blues-to-funk ensemble Brennan Andes & Friends, and local singer-songwriter Abigail Stauffer, known for her piercing, emotionally direct pop-folk and pop-rock songs and her rich alto voice. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Main St. between William and Washington sts. Free admission; food tickets $1 each (items range from 2–6 tickets each). 668–7112.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy