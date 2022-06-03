National Donut Day 2022: Here's where to get delicious donuts in metro Detroit

National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June, and in 2022, it happens on June 3.

There are many places throughout Detroit and the metro area where you can get delicious donuts in the area.

Check out some of the shops below.

Knapp's Donut Shop - 500 N Main St in Rochester or 6057 Rochester Rd in Troy

East Detroit Bakery & Deli - 17530 E 9 Mile Rd in Eastpointe

The Looney Baker - 13931 Farmington Rd in Livonia

Donut Villa - 5875 Vernor Hwy in Detroit

Apple Fritter Donut Shop - 741 E 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale

Bartz Bakery - 1532 N Telegraph Rd in Dearborn

Avon Donuts - 45324 Woodward Ave in Pontiac

Chene Modern Bakery - 17041 W Warren Ave, in Detroit

Holy Moly Donut Shop - 201 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit

Daily Dozen - 13599 E 9 Mile Rd in Warren, 32701 Woodward Ave in Royal Oak and 11331 15 Mile Rd in Sterling Heights

Donut Cutter - 28173 Woodward Ave in Berkley

Donut Castle - 11831 E Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren

Donut Kastle - 24555 Eureka Rd in Taylor

Family Donut Shop - 11300 Conant St in Hamtramck

GM Paris Bakery - 28418 Joy Rd in Livonia

Sugarr Donuts - 19115 West Road in Woodhaven

Donut Bar + Coffee – 29039 Southfield Rd. in Southfield