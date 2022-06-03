ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, OR

FILING PERIOD UNDERWAY FOR OAKLAND ELECTION

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe filing period is underway for positions that will be voted on in the City of Oakland General Election on November 8th. City Recorder...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

CITY COUNCIL HOLDING EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Roseburg City Council will hold an Executive Session Monday afternoon. Councilors will have a real property discussion. The meeting is not open to the public. It will be held via Zoom and will begin at 4:00 p.m.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE VETERANS FACILITY GRANT TO LOCAL VFW POST

Douglas County Commissioners have awarded a Douglas County Veterans Facility Grant of $41,650 to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468. A release said this is part of a new initiative launched by the Board this year. Post Commander David Best submitted an application for the post specifying grant...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.6.22

YMCA swimming instructor Peggy Konzack celebrated here 101st birthday on Sunday, and has been teaching at the YMCA for over fifty years. She is joined by former YMCA of Douglas County CEO Marisa Fink. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 6 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CITED FOR CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATIONS

Two people were cited for city ordinance violations by Roseburg Police following an incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. the two men were with a group of people who disagreed with a separate group who had a permit to hold an event on the lawn of the courthouse. A 52-year old man had parked his truck and a large flatbed trailer across approximately six parking spaces in front of the event, violating a city ordinance regarding general parking rules. He refused to move it, so was issued a citation.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Searching for a new COO at BAH, June 6

Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”
COOS BAY, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Springfield, OR

Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Diligence urged after theft and trespassing on North Bend school campuses

NORTH BEND, Ore. - North Bend School District is preparing to take a deeper look at safety protocols on its campuses after multiple intruders have entered their campuses. School superintendent Kevin Bogatin says three individuals have entered their school buildings on three separate occasions. During two of those instances, the...
NORTH BEND, OR
KTVL

ASK 10: Camping law enforcement, City of Medford vs. Central Point

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the dam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG OPTIMIST CLUB HOLDING FUNDRAISING RUMMAGE SALE

The Roseburg Optimist Club will have a fundraising rummage sale on Saturday. The club has been dedicated to serving youth in the community for over fifty years. Money raised will go to help kids in the area. The sale will include a variety of items and will be held in the parking lot of Fisher’s Hearth and Home on West Harvard Avenue. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

New large scale industrial chicken farms draw fierce opposition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three new industrial chicken farms proposals in the Willamette Valley have drawn grave concerns from residents and smaller farmers in the region. They say the chicken operations on prime farmland pose a serious threat to already limited water supplies and the environment. Eric Simon grows chickens at Simon Range, a chicken farm in Brownsville, and is close to getting all the approvals he needs for a large-scale operation in Scio. He says the new J-S Farm has environmental impact mitigation built into the planned facilities. Simon says he’s helping provide affordable food, a much needed commodity. Kendra Kimbirauskas raises livestock in Scio on a smaller scale and is one of the organizers of Farmers Against Foster Farms. She and Simon join us to share their perspectives.
AGRICULTURE
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/6 – Series of Crashes Over Weekend Include Fatality, JCSO Searching for Missing and Endangered Ashland Man

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
ASHLAND, OR

