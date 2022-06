PanAm Aquatics has announced the qualification standards for the 19th Pan American Games that will take place in October 2023 in Santiago, Chile. The meet will feature a quota of 378 athletes in addition to 28 automatic qualifiers from the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia. Winners of individual events from those Junior Pan American Games qualified directly to the 2023 Pan American Games, and do not count against a country’s delegation size or number of entries per individual event for Santiago 2023. Those spots belong to the individual, not the nation they represent.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO