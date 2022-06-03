ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

A Community Thrives: Local nonprofits can apply for Gannett Foundation grants

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

Organizations and nonprofits in Sandusky County and Ottawa County can apply for a new round of grants made possible by a program sponsored by Gannett, owner of the News-Messenger and News Herald.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve communities across America.

"The News-Messenger, News Herald and Gannett are pleased to help support organizations that do such meaningful work," Editor David Yonke said. "These grants can support great ideas to make our community even better."

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million in grants have been donated through crowdfunding efforts that have been dispersed to more than 500 organizations across the country in markets where Gannett's USA TODAY Network operates.

Starting June 1, A Community Thrives has begun accepting applications for organizations looking to bring awareness to a specific project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on impacting historically underserved individuals and groups.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation.

"In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development,” she continued.

Organizations will first raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 Project Grants up to $100,000: Three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the A Community Thrives website.

Other grants include: Operating Grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, Incentive Grants for groups that raise the most funds and Bonus Challenge Grants for those who wish to compete.

Organizations can apply online now through June 30. The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, with recipients announced Oct.5.

How the program works:

1. Participating nonprofits, in addition to municipal programs or entities, libraries and public schools, can submit applications to participate at acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/giving-events/act22/home .

2. Gannett Foundation and A Community Thrives will review and then award the grants.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: A Community Thrives: Local nonprofits can apply for Gannett Foundation grants

Sandusky County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
