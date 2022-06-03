Cambridge Girls Summer Basketball Camp

M. Eileen Carrel, age 87, of Lowell, Ohio, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born September 4, 1934, in Waterford, daughter of the late Clifford C. and Stella L. Carpenter Hinton. Eileen was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School and attended secretarial school in Columbus. She was employed as a secretary for Ohio Power in Beverly, and along with her husband, owned and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. She formerly served as secretary for the Noble County Chapter of the National Farmers Organization. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Coal Run and the Noble County Red Hatters. Eileen enjoyed making latch hook rugs and working search and find books.

