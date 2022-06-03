ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Cambridge Girls Summer Basketball Camp

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Girls Basketball Staff/players will offer a basketball camp for girls...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

Daniel Valentine

Daniel Dean Valentine, 66, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence in Cambridge, Ohio. He was born November 3, 1955, in Lore City, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Doris (Hardy) Valentine. Daniel was a 1974 graduate of Meadowbrook High School as well as...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio assists New Concord in new swimming pool project

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Efforts are continuing to build a new swimming pool in New Concord. The Ohio Capital Budget has donated $75,000 from is annual fund to assist related projects in the state. This is the first money received for the pool as the village continues to work...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

M. Eileen Carrel

M. Eileen Carrel, age 87, of Lowell, Ohio, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born September 4, 1934, in Waterford, daughter of the late Clifford C. and Stella L. Carpenter Hinton. Eileen was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School and attended secretarial school in Columbus. She was employed as a secretary for Ohio Power in Beverly, and along with her husband, owned and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. She formerly served as secretary for the Noble County Chapter of the National Farmers Organization. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Coal Run and the Noble County Red Hatters. Eileen enjoyed making latch hook rugs and working search and find books.
LOWELL, OH
Your Radio Place

Marietta College ousted from World Series

IOWA – Marietta College is out of the Division III College Baseball World Series. Marietta lost Sunday to Wisconsin Stevens Point 6-4 in the elimination game. The team ended up in the elimination game because of a 7-5 loss to Salisbury on Saturday.
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Enshrinement will Honor Two Area Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio -The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) will host a Enshrinement Ceremony for the recently inducted members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, a program that will include several honored guests and honor outstanding veterans who were part of the last three classes to enter the Hall. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 tonight at the Davidson Theatre inside the Riffe Center, located in downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Opal Pauline Gibson

Opal Pauline Gibson, 95, of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the loving care of Countryview Assisted Living and Hospice of Guernsey County. She was born July 27, 1926, in Morgan County, a daughter of the late William (Billy) and Hazel Wagstaff Sealock. Opal graduated...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

William "Bill" Padden

William D. “Bill” Padden, 66, of Cambridge, died Thursday June 2, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born May 17, 1956, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Thomas J. and Barbara Dyer Padden. Bill graduated from Steubenville Catholic Central High School in 1974 and...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Shirley "Skip" M. Clark

Shirley “Skip” M. Clark, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 at Clay Gardens Place of Zanesville. She was born on September 4, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Reynold Wilson and Pearl Mahaffey Wilson. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Mandy)...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Pancake breakfast fundraiser set for June 11 in Flushing

ST. CLAIRSVILLE , Ohio – A pancake breakfast is planned for Saturday, June 11 at the Flushing United Methodist Church. The breakfast will feature Flushing’s Stratton Flour Mill’s original pancake recipe. The Stratton Flour Mill served the Ohio Valley for more than 85 years, producing the finest...
FLUSHING, OH
Your Radio Place

State auditor issues finding for recovery in Martins Ferry City Schools case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber has issued a finding for recovery totaling more than $13,000 against two former Martins Ferry City School District officials. Former Superintendent Dirk Fitch is responsible for $12,225, and former Middle School Principal Michael Delatore for $1,558. The auditor says the...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Your Radio Place

Hospice of Guernsey Is Gearing Up For Touch A Truck

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Nearly 50 trucks and service vehicles will be gathered at Deerassic Park in Cambridge on Saturday, June 11 for Hospice of Guernsey’s 8th annual Touch a Truck event. Touch A Truck is a free family event where kids of all ages can have a hands-on...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
27 First News

Melvin D. Gregory, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Gregory, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Gregory, affectionately known as “Big Mel”, beloved husband, father, grandfather, Godfather, uncle and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Aprile Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aprile Edwards, 49 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She was born to Linda and Richard Hollis on August 19, 1972. Aprile graduated from Rayen High School in 1991 and Penn Ohio College in 1995...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles James Zidian Mitchell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charles James Zidian Mitchell, Jr. will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Dresden man killed in Muskingum County crash

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio -The State Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash in Muskingum County that took the life of 60-year-old Jeffery King of Dresden. The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on State Route 666 when King’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted in the May shooting death of 33-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on charges related to the May shooting death of a 33-year-old on the city’s southwest side. Brad A. Madison, 35, was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man drowns at ‘Party Rock’

UPDATE: 6/2/2022, 6:10 p.m. ARDEN, W.Va. – After emergency crews attempted to rescue an individual who had reportedly failed to surface after going into the Tygart Valley River, 18-year-old Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson of Detroit, Michigan was found deceased. It was said that he was visiting family in Clarksburg. He was found at around 9 […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

