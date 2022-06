Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO