ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Operation Brock: M20 traffic controls to be lifted after Jubilee

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic-holding system for lorries planning to cross the English Channel will be lifted after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) said the move would allow it to resume work relocating a contraflow barrier. The traffic scheme was introduced in March to manage freight flow...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M20#Traffic Management#Operation Brock#Signage#The English Channel#The Kent Resilience Forum#P O Ferries
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Disabled woman left on plane for 90 minutes after Gatwick staff failed to show

A woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes after airport staff failed to arrive.Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta when her plane arrived at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.Airport staff have a responsibility to help people with disabilities on and off planes – and Gatwick Airport has offered its sincere apologies and described the delay as “unacceptable”.While Ms Brignell’s chair was ready for her outside the plane, Gatwick contractors Wilson James did not turn up to assist her.I...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Shrewsbury man rescued from river told he will never walk again

A man who was rescued after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury has said he may never be able to walk again. Dan Walker was left with life-changing spinal injuries following the incident on 4 April. Mr Walker, from the town, said he had tried to haul himself out,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The invasive species causing concern across Ireland

How did huge South American rodents come to be in Ireland?. In 2016, sightings began in the waterways of County Cork of what appeared to be a metre-long rat with large orange teeth. The coypu is a rodent native to South America, but has since spread to North America and...
ANIMALS
BBC

Death of girl, 14, highlights hospital staff recruitment issue

The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
HEALTH
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Terminally-ill passenger’s final family holiday ruined as TUI cancels flight on runway

A father has said a “special holiday” for his terminally ill daughter was cancelled by TUI as they sat on the runway waiting for their plane to take off.Huw Davies, from Porthcawl, had booked a holiday to Tenerife from Cardiff aiport with travel agency TUI but was “absolutely devastated” after the flight was cancelled. He claimed he had boarded the flight with eleven other family members for the getaway, which his daughter chose in memory of her late mother. “This was a family outing for my daughter who has terminal cancer,” he told Wales Online. “It was going to be...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Qatar car crash: Cambridge family's grave concerns over woman's death

The family of a West End make-up artist who was killed in a car crash in Qatar have "grave concerns" about information provided by the country's authorities, an inquest heard. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, from Cambridge, died in a two-car crash near Doha on 30 March 2019. Mubarak Al Hajri, then...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Private cancer care provider collapses into liquidation

A private oncology centre with sites across the UK has collapsed into liquidation after the number of people it treated dropped during Covid-19. Rutherford Health has bases in Taunton, Bedlington, Newport, Reading and Liverpool. In a statement, it said it had made offers to the NHS for contracts but they...
CANCER
BBC

Passengers advised to fly with just one bag

Airline passengers should take just one carry-on bag on holiday with them and not check-in luggage to avoid delays, according to industry figures. The GMB union, which represents aviation workers, said if people don't check-in luggage it "limits the disruption". Hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy