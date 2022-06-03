ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional support pets: experts warn of animal welfare risk

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
 4 days ago
Emotional support animals are not trained to aid their owners, as is the case for assistance animals such as guide dogs.

Taking a pet everywhere for emotional support, from aeroplanes to the daily shop, may be all the rage, but experts have warned animal welfare is at risk of being overlooked.

The use of emotional support animals has boomed in recent years, with myriad cases hitting the headlines, from the peacock denied a seat on a United Airlines plane, to the cat banned from Sainsbury’s.

But experts say the focus on human needs must not mean the potential impact on the animals themselves is overlooked.

“We need to be careful with our enthusiasm, and not lose sight of what the animal might need,” said Dr Elena Ratschen, associate professor in health services research at the University of York, whose work has explored animal-assisted interventions.

“We have a duty here to make sure the benefit of the human-animal relationship is reciprocal in the greatest possible way.”

Emotional support animals are not trained to aid their owners, as is the case for assistance animals such as guide dogs, and in many countries – including the UK – they are not covered by the same laws that protect assistance animals.

Instead, said Prof Janet Hoy-Gerlach of the University of Toledo, they are often pets who helps to mitigate the impact of their owner’s physical or mental health condition through everyday benefits of human-animal interaction.

A number of studies have suggested animal ownership may bring health benefits through various mechanisms, from companionship to boosting social interactions, exercise and a sense of purpose. Some studies have also suggested interactions with pets can bring positive effects, such as lowering blood pressure or increasing levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding.

However, Ratschen said it was challenging to conduct sufficiently large, randomised controlled studies around emotional support animals themselves. “It is incredibly difficult to conduct rigorous studies in this field,” she said.

Among research into the use of emotional support animals, is a pilot study by a team including Hoy-Gerlach that paired 11 participants with serious mental illness with a rescue dog or cat. The results suggest the participants experienced an improvement in their mental health wellbeing, with reductions seen in anxiety, depression, and loneliness – however, the pilot was small and lacked a control group.

A key concern raised by Hoy-Gerlach is animal welfare, noting that being out and about could put animals in situations that cause them stress, a particular concern where undomesticated animals are concerned.

“An emotional support animal isn’t trained to be out in public,” she said, adding by contrast service animals such as guide dogs are given plenty of preparation to help them cope.

Ratschen agreed. “If we then say [emotional support] animals are allowed to travel on aeroplanes, or enter, for example, crowded places where animals [are] not normally accepted, yes, of course, you could think that this will most likely incur substantial stress on them,” said Ratschen. “If you imagine the peacock on the plane, do you think the peacock enjoyed it? Probably not.”

Casey C.
4d ago

💯 agree. I felt bad for the pets for being at crowded places like the mall, markets (which I sees more more ppl doing this) and the owners just strolling around taking their times. do a quick shop and take your pet to the park or something where they can enjoy. a few months ago, this man held a small dog waiting in line at a restaurant. when it was his family turn, he left with the dog and his wife tote bag. he came back holding the bag. the dog was in the bag, fully zipped, no air hole. just a regular bag.

Angel Greenlee
4d ago

the support animal is there to help you up not hold you up at cost to their well being that includes emotional physical or phycological well being

Jbae
4d ago

I bring my chihuahua when I fly, not for emotional support but because I can't leave him with anyone, he won't even go potty outside for my kids, but I definitely keep his needs in mind

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

