Alert Center: Electrolux fridges, DEMDACO microwavable bowl holders recalled for safety hazards

A few kitchen appliances are being recalled for posing safety hazards.

Electrolux is recalling Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice-maker.

The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

The company says 185 people have reported the issue so far, and one person injured their gums.

The recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator.

The refrigerators feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, black and white. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

DEMDACO is also recalling its microwavable bowl holders due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes.

The company says it received three reports of incidents of charring from the product catching fire. No injuries have been reported.