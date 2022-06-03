ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandals behind paintball shootout in Greensboro face no charges after agreeing to clean up cars

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspects behind a volley of paintball shots fired in a Greensboro parking lot got off scot-free after agreeing to clean up the mess they made.

On Wednesday, shoppers called 911 after juveniles drove through a busy parking lot firing a paintball gun. Callers said two dark vehicles appeared to be chasing each other shortly before 6:15 p.m. Some said they saw a passenger hanging out of the window firing a paintball gun.

The paintballs hit multiple vehicles. One driver estimated that 10 to 12 cars were hit.

One woman who asked not to be identified said she saw the cars driving east on West Market Street.

“After I saw the gun, I realized I heard pop pop pop, and it just, with all the gun violence going on in the country, it really scared me,” she said. “When I saw the guy with the gun, I just thought he was shooting to kill.”

Greensboro police caught up with the drivers. The suspects reportedly asked if they could go back and clean up the paintball mess. The owners of the vehicles agreed, and police did not file charges.

