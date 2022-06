On January 6, 2021, thousands of Americans answered defeated president Donald Trump's call to descend on Washington and protest against the outcome of the presidential election. Here is a look back at this frigid January day when American democracy was shaken to its foundations. - 7:00 am: Trump supporters hit Washington - Brandishing Trump 2020 flags and wearing red "Make America Great Again" caps, tens of thousands of Trump supporters crowd into central Washington, convinced that the election he lost was tainted by fraud.

