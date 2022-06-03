Brad Johnson: Out-of-state interests try to buy election

In the good old days – two years ago – a candidate ran for the South Dakota Legislature because they presented good ideas, were known by the voters and could be trusted.

Not this year.

Two out-of-state groups – U.S. Term Limits and the Convention of States – may be spending $500,000 in an effort to take control of the South Dakota Senate.

It likely is the most ever spent by out-of-state political groups to influence local races.

Those targeted are Republican incumbents Sen. Mary Duvall in Pierre; Rep. Tim Reed, who is running for Senate in Brookings; Sen. Dave Johnson in Rapid City; and Sen. Lee Schoenbeck in Watertown.

All four are well known in their communities and are targeted by the out-of-state groups that are part of a far-right conservative effort to reopen the U.S. Constitution.

In Schoenbeck’s race, he is being challenged by political newcomer Colin Paulsen, who sits on the Watertown City Council. Paulsen openly was telling people when he announced his candidacy that he would be well-funded.

Numerous mailings promoting his candidacy are being paid for by groups out of Melbourne, Fla., and Phoenix.

Paulsen should be embarrassed to have these groups bankrolling his first campaign for the state Legislature.

These organizations could care less what happens to our schools, colleges, roads, prisons, health care or any of the issues that matter to us.

If Paulsen were honest and really wanted to earn local voters’ trust, he would denounce these groups, which even the John Birch Society says are extreme. But it is way too late – his face is all over their mailings.

Why do these groups endorse Paulsen? They say he is a “leader in the fight for Congressional term limits.”

That issue wasn’t even on the mind of South Dakota voters until these groups started pushing the effort, which requires 34 states to agree to reopen the US Constitution. The resolution died in the Legislature this past session.

So, the group is attempting to replace people like Reed, Duvall, Johnson and Schoenbeck with candidates like Paulsen, who apparently can be bought.

“It will be sad if an out of state group can buy that kind of influence in our state after they lose in the Legislature,” Schoenbeck said.

But leading the fight to restrict U.S. congressional term limits is not what South Dakota needs. We have challenges with long-term care, mental health services, jails and prisons, drugs, education, Native American relations, health care and much more.

Where is Paulsen on any of these issues? No one knows as he has not advocated any policies.

Whether one agrees with Schoenbeck’s political views or his style, he was effective in securing funding for the new National Guard Armory in Watertown. He led the way on enhancing teacher pay making South Dakota education more competitive.

He has championed Lake Area Technical College, an economic engine that is driving Watertown’s growth. That growth is paying for Paulsen’s salary as an engineer.

But the Convention of States criticizes Schoenbeck because he didn’t vote to support reopening the US Constitution. He also is an ogre for voting against eliminating the 4.5% tax on food and groceries. That’s ironic as that typically is an issue led by Democrats, not an ultra-conservative extremist group.

State legislative candidates aren’t the only ones being targeted by out-of-state organizations.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was attacked for “ignoring voter fraud in Arizona and Pennsylvania,” for being “anti-gun,” in favor of “open borders” and “a tax-and-spend liberal.”

Anyone who knows Johnson, as most South Dakotans do, knows those claims are untrue. If anything, he is an independent thinker who doesn’t get wrapped up in conspiracy theories about stolen elections.

During Tuesday’s primary election, voters should slap down these invasive political groups.

Perhaps candidates like Paulsen will learn that if you want to serve the people, do it the old-fashioned way. Present good ideas, get to know the voters, be honest, raise your money locally and don’t be the face of extremist organizations that care nothing about what is important in South Dakota.

Brad Johnson is a Watertown businessman and journalist who is active in state and local affairs.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Brad Johnson: Out-of-state interests try to buy election