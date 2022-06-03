ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Brad Johnson: Out-of-state interests try to buy election

By Brad Johnson
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v85OF_0fzGUAZh00

In the good old days – two years ago – a candidate ran for the South Dakota Legislature because they presented good ideas, were known by the voters and could be trusted.

Not this year.

Two out-of-state groups – U.S. Term Limits and the Convention of States – may be spending $500,000 in an effort to take control of the South Dakota Senate.

It likely is the most ever spent by out-of-state political groups to influence local races.

Those targeted are Republican incumbents Sen. Mary Duvall in Pierre; Rep. Tim Reed, who is running for Senate in Brookings; Sen. Dave Johnson in Rapid City; and Sen. Lee Schoenbeck in Watertown.

All four are well known in their communities and are targeted by the out-of-state groups that are part of a far-right conservative effort to reopen the U.S. Constitution.

In Schoenbeck’s race, he is being challenged by political newcomer Colin Paulsen, who sits on the Watertown City Council. Paulsen openly was telling people when he announced his candidacy that he would be well-funded.

Numerous mailings promoting his candidacy are being paid for by groups out of Melbourne, Fla., and Phoenix.

Paulsen should be embarrassed to have these groups bankrolling his first campaign for the state Legislature.

These organizations could care less what happens to our schools, colleges, roads, prisons, health care or any of the issues that matter to us.

If Paulsen were honest and really wanted to earn local voters’ trust, he would denounce these groups, which even the John Birch Society says are extreme. But it is way too late – his face is all over their mailings.

Why do these groups endorse Paulsen? They say he is a “leader in the fight for Congressional term limits.”

That issue wasn’t even on the mind of South Dakota voters until these groups started pushing the effort, which requires 34 states to agree to reopen the US Constitution. The resolution died in the Legislature this past session.

So, the group is attempting to replace people like Reed, Duvall, Johnson and Schoenbeck with candidates like Paulsen, who apparently can be bought.

“It will be sad if an out of state group can buy that kind of influence in our state after they lose in the Legislature,” Schoenbeck said.

But leading the fight to restrict U.S. congressional term limits is not what South Dakota needs. We have challenges with long-term care, mental health services, jails and prisons, drugs, education, Native American relations, health care and much more.

Where is Paulsen on any of these issues? No one knows as he has not advocated any policies.

Whether one agrees with Schoenbeck’s political views or his style, he was effective in securing funding for the new National Guard Armory in Watertown. He led the way on enhancing teacher pay making South Dakota education more competitive.

He has championed Lake Area Technical College, an economic engine that is driving Watertown’s growth. That growth is paying for Paulsen’s salary as an engineer.

But the Convention of States criticizes Schoenbeck because he didn’t vote to support reopening the US Constitution. He also is an ogre for voting against eliminating the 4.5% tax on food and groceries. That’s ironic as that typically is an issue led by Democrats, not an ultra-conservative extremist group.

State legislative candidates aren’t the only ones being targeted by out-of-state organizations.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was attacked for “ignoring voter fraud in Arizona and Pennsylvania,” for being “anti-gun,” in favor of “open borders” and “a tax-and-spend liberal.”

Anyone who knows Johnson, as most South Dakotans do, knows those claims are untrue. If anything, he is an independent thinker who doesn’t get wrapped up in conspiracy theories about stolen elections.

During Tuesday’s primary election, voters should slap down these invasive political groups.

Perhaps candidates like Paulsen will learn that if you want to serve the people, do it the old-fashioned way. Present good ideas, get to know the voters, be honest, raise your money locally and don’t be the face of extremist organizations that care nothing about what is important in South Dakota.

Brad Johnson is a Watertown businessman and journalist who is active in state and local affairs.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Brad Johnson: Out-of-state interests try to buy election

Comments / 2

Related
KELOLAND TV

Noem, Thune, Johnson win Republican nominations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amendment C results show 67.6% of voters voted against the constitution change while 32.4% voted in favor with 87 percent reporting. Amendment C results show 68.3% of voters voted against the constitution change while 31.7% voted in favor with 64 percent reporting. Updated 9:44...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
brookingsradio.com

Brookings County voters to decide a number of contests today

Brookings School District voters will decide on a $32 million dollar bond issue for major work at Hillcrest and medary Elementary Schools. In District 7, which is Brookings, Aurora and Lake Campbell, there will be Republican primaries for both the state House and Senate. Current Representative Tim Reed and Julie...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Primary elections; delayed planting; arrest in mall threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Polls are now open for the South Dakota primary elections. They are open until 7 p.m. local time. Along with statewide...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Watertown, SD
Elections
State
South Dakota State
City
Watertown, SD
Watertown, SD
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Brookings, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s 2022 legislative primaries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7. KELOLAND News will have the results for primary races involving some of the 105 seats in Pierre. Results...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Proposed Sioux Falls meatpacking plant faces petition challenge

A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Getting ready for 2022 South Dakota primary election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election day is almost here, and voters still may have questions about how to make the process go smoothly. First Lutheran Church in central Sioux Falls is just one of many spots where voters can cast their ballot on Tuesday. Adam Jorgensen will be there as a volunteer poll worker.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Duvall
Person
Tim Reed
dakotanewsnow.com

Incarceration rates demographics in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics about incarceration demographics in South Dakota according to the Sentencing Project. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other places in the developed world. If individual states were counted as countries, many of them would have the highest incarceration rates in the world, ahead of actual entire other countries.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Primary election results posted here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To see the election results, visit DakotaNewsNow.com/Politics/Election-Results. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

2022 midterms: Primaries to watch in seven states, including South Dakota

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday (June 7, 2022) will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Election Fraud#The South Dakota Senate#Republican
sdpb.org

Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

FSST issues more than 10,000 medical cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since beginning the process of distributing medical cannabis patient cards nearly a year ago, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe (FSST) has surpassed a major milestone. According to an update from the FSST, the Tribe has registered 10,641 active patients in its database. This milestone...
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cowboystatedaily.com

Tribal Leader Endorses Cheney Over Fellow Tribal Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Arapaho tribal official last week endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House Seat, passing over his fellow tribal member who is also vying for the position. “I am proud to endorse Liz Cheney for Congress in the...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

281
Followers
969
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy