The 89th Iowa General Assembly has come to a completion for the year and one lawmaker reflects on the highlights and disappointments that happened. District 24 Senator Jesse Green of Boone tells Raccoon Valley Radio this year was one of the most productive in the history of the Iowa Legislature. Some of the bills Green points out as being accomplishments include establishing a flat tax rate, no longer requiring a permit to carry a firearm, along with unemployment reform. However, he talks about one of the biggest disappointments was his bill that would’ve allowed rural property owners to mow and bail their ditches before July 4th due to public safety concerns with the motoring public.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO