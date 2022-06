Vincennes Lincoln fell to Evansville Memorial 6-2 Saturday in the baseball regional semifinal in 3A. Silver Creek went on to beat Memorial in the championship 7-1. In 1A, the Barr Reeve Vikings knocked of top ranked Borden in the semifinals 3-1 and moved on to the championship Saturday night. It was there that the season would come to an end in the Loogootee regional as the Vikings fell to Tecumseh 4-1. Barr Reeve ends a great run at 22-7 on the year.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO