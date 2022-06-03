ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Jasper Man Arrested for OWI

wamwamfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jasper man was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday. Jasper Police say they stopped...

www.wamwamfm.com

wamwamfm.com

Jasper Woman Charged with OWI & Neglect of a Dependent

A Jasper woman has been arrested after allegedly driving high with a juvenile in the car. On Sunday night around 10:20 pm, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a subject who was possibly driving impaired with a kid in the vehicle. The Jasper Police Department located the vehicle driving...
wamwamfm.com

Huntingburg Man Charged with Impersonating Police Officer

A Huntingburg man was arrested yesterday for impersonating a police officer. He has been identified as 63-year-old Jim Zink. The Dubois County Sheriff’s office says Zink is a former employee of the Sheriff’s Department, where he briefly worked as a Jail Officer from October of 2017 to September of 2018, however, he is not currently associated with any law enforcement agency.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
953wiki.com

Dumpster Dive Leads To Madison Woman's Arrest for Methamphetamine

June 5, 2022, Madison Police Sr. Patrolman Chad Wehner responded to the 600 block of Broadway Street, reference suspicious activity. Information received led Officer Wehner to question Jennifer N. Renecker, 37, Madison, Indiana. Renecker reportedly gained entry into a private dumpster and removed an item from it. As a result...
MADISON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

A Jasper man was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication. Around 10:00 pm Saturday, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of Second and Clay Street in reference to a male subject who had fallen over a retaining wall. They say the man was stumbling into traffic...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Many people were allegedly in danger as gunfire struck their vehicles on Thursday. On June 2 around 5:46 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2800 block of McFarland Avenue for a firearm discharge where multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. OPD says four vehicles occupied by a combined […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

21-year-old Naison Jean of Putnamville was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing two counts of a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond. 33-year-old April Glass of Vincennes was arrested Monday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Police Investigate Hit & Run

Police have a hit-and-run crash on their hands. WFIE reports two cars crashed around 3:30 pm Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41 in Evansville. Police say one of the drivers ran away from the crash. An adult and a child were in the other car. There’s no update on their...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile involved in fatal bicycle accident identified

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A bicycle accident claimed one life. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, 15, of Boonville. McCoy died at a local hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Semi drives off highway into ditch, road shut down 7 hours: police

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile who died in a Sunday night shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The juvenile who died in an overnight shooting has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Javion Deshay Presley-McNary, 17, who died on June 6 at 12:38 a.m. at a local hospital. Officials say he […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Posey Co. Councilman facing charges after alleged battery

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a Posey County Councilman was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly battering and intimidating another man. According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Aaron Wilson was booked into the jail around 10:15 p.m. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Todd Ringle as well as Posey County […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One man arrested, facing four counts of arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is behind bars and faces several charges including arson and burglary. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 30-year-old Nikki Canulli was seen leaving a fire that happened on Saturday in the area of 2000 N 19th Street. The property belongs to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to THPD. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Searching for Missing Vincennes Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man from Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye. Jeffery is known to be intellectually disabled and was reported to have walked away from his Vincennes home on Arc Avenue. He is a...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Injured in Montgomery After Weekend Crash

One person was injured over the weekend in Montgomery following an afternoon crash. According to a police report, crews were dispatched to SR 257 & 725 South around 2:30 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, authorities learned one vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over leaving one person entrapped. The extent...
MONTGOMERY, IN
14news.com

Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a driver leaving a child behind. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41. Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running. They say that person’s car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police seek suspect’s identity

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera. According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man. […]

