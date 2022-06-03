ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU AD Calls Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher ‘Hillbillies’

By Erin McCarty
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LSU football is huge in Louisiana and the biggest enemy in these parts is Alabama and Nick Saban. Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M is a pretty good target for LSU fans. Tiger...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texas A&M Releases Statement On Kyle Rittenhouse News

After Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he would be attending Texas A&M, reports have surfaced to the contrary. Per Kate McGee of the Texas Tribune, "Texas A&M University says Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall." Noting, "Rittenhouse said on the Charlie Kirk Show Friday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Who Is Named ‘Queen of Louisiana Seafood’?

This is one cooking crown that is coveted across the Gulf Coast Region. Louisiana has named the winner of the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff. The winner is Chef Amanda Cusey from Lake Charles. Chefs from New Orleans and Baton Rouge take home first and second runner up spots in this culinary competition.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

5 of Louisiana’s Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport

Obviously, in Louisiana, we love food. After all, we have some of the best culinary delights in the world! OnlyinYourState.com recently came out with a list of the top 11 oldest restaurants in Louisiana and after going through their list, we found a few eateries they missed. Thanks to our diligent research, we know that five of the oldest (and best) restaurants in Louisiana call Shreveport home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Kiss Country 93.7

Have You Seen Louisiana’s Last Supper With a Tabasco Bottle?

Saying that Louisiana does its own "thang," is like saying that Noah was pretty good at dealing with rain. This state has more personality than most of the other ones combined, and the proof keeps popping up again and again. This time, the latest addition to the "What in the Louisiana?" list is coming out of the venerable St. Joseph Catholic Church near Lafayette.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Hillbillies#Texas A M#Sec#Nil
whereyat.com

Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Is Shreveport Ready for EV’s?

The Wall Street Journal recently published an article by contributor Rachel Wolfe about a trip she and a friend took from Chicago to New Orleans and back again in a rented electric vehicle. In the article she said she spent more time charging the vehicle than sleeping. Think about that.... They took a four day trip that took more time out of their trip charging their rented electric vehicle, than they spent sleeping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

4 Texas students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy