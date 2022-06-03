Gluten-free carrot cake

Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Place lamb in a large bowl. Add pine nuts, za'atar, salt, garlic, and pepper; mix with your hands until well combined. Divide mixture evenly into 8 (31/2-ounce) portions; shape each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty. Arrange patties on oiled grates; grill, covered, until well marked and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 125°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side, brushing patties evenly with pomegranate molasses during final 1 to 2 minutes of grill time. Transfer cooked patties to a large platter.
