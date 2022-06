The city of Plano is planning to make $6.7 million of street and sidewalk repairs along Plano Parkway. City Council approved the funding for the project at its May 23 meeting. Construction will involve the repair of 450,000 square feet of street pavement and 45,000 square feet of sidewalk. In addition, 136 rampways along the sidewalk will be repaired to maintain compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, city documents stated. The project will take place along the entirety of Plano Parkway from US 75 to the eastern city limits.

PLANO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO