Police increase presence at Portsmouth schools after shootings Thursday in city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are increasing presence at city high schools on Friday morning after multiple people were hurt in unrelated shootings in the city on Thursday.

All of the city’s high schools will have added security. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reports that police were already at I.C Norcom High School just before 7 a.m.

Officers will also be around during afternoon dismissal. There’s also currently a curfew every night in Portsmouth for children from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There were three separate shootings on Thursday night.

A 56-year-old woman was shot around 9:15 p.m. on Staunton Avenue, between Watts Avenue and Jefferson Street, and is expected to recover. No suspect information is available but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., a 31-year-old man was found shot at Alden Avenue and Emmons Place in Cradock after an argument, police say. His injury was considered life-threatening but he was listed as “stable” as of Friday morning. No arrests have been made in that case.

Meanwhile, police said another reported shooting of a boy on Virginia Avenue at the London Oaks Apartments appears to have been self-inflicted and accidental. His injury was serious but he’s expected to recover, police say.

Two men were also shot on Towne Point Road near the Suffolk city line around 3 p.m. Thursday. A witness said they heard about 40 gunshots in that shooting, and one of the two men shot had life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, police say none of the shootings appear to be related.

Anyone with information related to any of the shootings is asked to contact the Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

