Labor Issues

Apple Blinks, Rejigs Retail Worker Schedules Amid Unionization Drive

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 4 days ago
Apple Inc AAPL is reportedly rejigging its retail work schedules to incorporate more flexibility as it faces attempts at unionization.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will be made in the coming months, reported Bloomberg, which cited anonymous employees.

Apple is reportedly planning changes such as a minimum of 12 hours between shifts instead of the current 10 and a maximum of three days per week when employees are asked to work past 8 p.m.

Other measures mooted by the company include a dedicated weekend off for each six-month period for full-time employees and allowing employees to not work more than five days in a row instead of the current six days.

Changes are scheduled to be effected within the next several weeks, while some measures will come into effect later in the year, according to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: Apple has already made changes such as doubling paid sick days, increasing vacation days, and expanding backup care for children, noted Bloomberg.

The company raised hourly wages from $20 to $22 last month as a part of its “annual performance review process.” The wage hike took place amid a backdrop of inflation and the unionization drive.

Apple store workers in Washington State, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, and New York were reported to be working with labor groups to form unions.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 1.7% higher at $151.21 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

