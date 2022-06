Kansas City has a tough time accepting bad economic news. There's something about this town's Midwestern work ethic that doesn't want to believe that greater effort, commitment and hard work can't solve every problem. Most locals refuse to give up idolizing the virtues of soul crushing labor until they're downsized and their job is shipped away to some 3rd world emerging nation that they once derided as backward. Hopefully, one day we can move away from outsourcing and robots can crush the human spirit on American soil.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO