Columbus Junction, IA

Robert “Bob” Duncan

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert "Bob" Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Jeanetta Ann Bruegge

A Celebration of life for 83-year-old Jeanetta Ann Bruegge of West Burlington, formerly of New London will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, June 9th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Thursday, June 9th. Interment will take place at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the New London Fire and Rescue Department or the Lomax, Illinois Fire Department. In lieu of sympathy cards, the family would like friends to plant a perennial in memory of Jeanetta.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Donald Conrad

Donald Conrad

A public visitation for 87-year-old Donald Conrad of Keota will be Thursday, June 9th from 2-4p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Funeral mass will be held following visitation at 5p.m. with burial at the Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Mary’s Cemetery to follow. Memorials will be utilized for community betterment purposes and determined at a later date. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic Celebrates Community

The Washington square was full of activity last weekend for the eighth annual Washington Summer Classic. The three day event kicked off with Ridiculously Bubbly Thursday that included the sip and shop, farmer’s market, Thursday night live and performance by the Washington Municipal Band. Friday was family day with a free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center, bounce house, pony rides, live music and a showing of Encanto for Movies on Main. Saturday was Washington’s 75th annual celebration of Ridiculous Day, the longest running event in the state, that included Face painting, pony rides, games, a bounce house, Ridiculous Princess and Superhero Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Municipal Band performance, magician show, Tractor and Ridiculous parade along with a concert featuring Joshua Stanley and Aces and Eights on the Central Park bandstand to close the day. The Fly-in Breakfast at the Washington Municipal Airport Sunday morning closed the weekend. The KCII Big Red Radio was on the square Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to play music, announce the parade and take part in festivities. The Washington Summer Classic is presented by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
City
Ainsworth, IA
City
Columbus Junction, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Council Set For Tuesday Session

New business dominates the agenda for Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting. They will conduct public hearings on several topics including general obligation capital loans and discussion and consideration of resolutions regarding loan agreements and infrastructure projects. The Council will also hear departmental reports from Washington Police, Washington City Attorney, City Administrator, a nuisance report and special event requests for the Lincoln Elementary Bike-a-thon and Yoga in the Park. The Washington City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6p.m. At the Council Chambers, 215 E. Washington Street.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

This Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, the City of Keota will be hosting its annual Keota Fun Days. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes describes how the event gets started, “We kick things off on Friday evening with the kid’s parade at 5 o’clock and wrap things up on Sunday, which is new for us this year, we’re having a tractor show on our downtown Broadway Avenue and then they’ll parade through town starting at 2 o’clock.”
KEOTA, IA
#Hospice#Presbyterian
kciiradio.com

Car Strikes Tractor Trailer in Riverside

Just before 10:30a.m. Thursday,, the Washington County Safety Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision at 140th Street and Highway 218 near Riverside. It was determined a car driven by Anna Anderson of Iowa City struck the rear end of James Farr’s tractor trailer. When authorities arrived, Anderson was outside of her vehicle. There was over $1500 damage to the vehicles. A State Accident Report was filed and Anderson was cited for registration violation. Riverside QRS, Riverside Fire, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Environmental Health, Supervisors, Set Floodplain Public Hearing

Two Washington County departments have come together to set a public hearing for updating policy regarding the county floodplain management ordinance. Jason Taylor, Washington County Environmental Health Director, spoke at the most recent county board of supervisors meeting regarding the ordinance, and it’s need for review. “It’s been asked of me by the (Iowa) DNR to readopt standard ordinance that they have for floodplain development. Last time it was passed through the board of supervisors was 2013. So now a lot of the definitions have changed up to the new code. So we are asking to update the ordinance to bring it up to today’s standard.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Outlast Columbus

An area meeting on the softball diamond in Winfield went the home Wolves way on Friday when they escaped by Columbus Community 8-6 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Wolves scored seven runs in the next two innings and despite a late...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Baseball and Softball Continued Busy Stretch

It’s been a busy few days for the Lone Tree summer teams with a few wins piling up on the softball side. The Lion softball team dominated their way to a 13-1 win over Mediapolis on Friday with the offense finishing with six hits led by three RBI nights from Arlie Lorack and Avery Grover. Lorack got the win in the circle tossing five innings of one run ball giving up six hits and six strikeouts. A Saturday tournament took them to Central City where the Lions beat Monticello 8-1 and then lost to the host Wildcats 11-3. The win saw the bats shine with 12 hits led by Kayleigh Rundlett going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lorack brought in a pair of tallies. The senior once again got it done in the circle twirling a complete game two hitter with the one run being unearned. Ellen Carow went 2-for-4 in the loss against Central City. Lone Tree battled back from a 7-0 deficit last night, but couldn’t outlast Pekin falling 8-6. The team had 11 knocks with Rundlett finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI. The defense committed six errors with just two of the runs being earned for Lorack. She threw a complete game surrendering 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Lions are now 4-6 overall.
LONE TREE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

CONFIRMED: Beloved Restaurant Moving To Main Street Cedar Falls

One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Shots fired in Davenport Monday afternoon

Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon. At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Welcome Arrows and Indians to Kalona

A busy stretch of the schedule continues for Hillcrest Academy Monday when they host Wapello for a Southeast Iowa Superconference softball and baseball doubleheader. The Raven softball team enters play with a 1-5 record after a 13-12 loss at Pekin Friday. Hillcrest is hitting .273 as a team with Grace Miller, Lydia Beachy and Malia Yoder all at .368 or better with Miller’s .429 leading the team. Yoder’s seven hits and six RBI are best. Norah Yoder’s five runs scored lead the team. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has worked 31 innings with a 1-5 record allowing 51 hits, 36 earned runs and striking out 24 for an 8.13 ERA.
KALONA, IA

