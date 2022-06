TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Family and friends of a murdered Wichita restaurant owner hope a new effort might lead to answers. Charles Giles owned Neighbor’s Bar and Grill in Wichita. One night in July 2019, he closed up and went home - but never made it through his front door.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO