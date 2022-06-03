New State Senate Committee Formed In Wake of Uvalde Shootings

Senator John Cornyn says there’s progress in Washington on some new gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Cornyn has been leading the negotiations between Republicans and Democrats. He says they decided a few things were off the table up-front. Cornyn says they consider red flag laws and other ways to ensure people who should not have guns can’t get them. The House of Representatives is working on several measures, but they are almost sure to be rejected by the Senate.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO