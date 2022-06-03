ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New State Senate Committee Formed In Wake of Uvalde Shootings

Sen. Bryan Hughes, who represents a large portion of Northeast...

Senator Hughes To Sit On Uvalde Massacre Committee

State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, who represents a large portion of Northeast Texas, has been named to the committee formed to investigate the Uvalde school shootings. Hughes said that the committee’s first step would be to find out exactly what happened. However, he added that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, and he believes all lawmakers could agree on hardening schools and arming staff members.
Senator Cornyn Says There’s Progress On Gun Laws

Senator John Cornyn says there’s progress in Washington on some new gun laws after the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Cornyn has been leading the negotiations between Republicans and Democrats. He says they decided a few things were off the table up-front. Cornyn says they consider red flag laws and other ways to ensure people who should not have guns can’t get them. The House of Representatives is working on several measures, but they are almost sure to be rejected by the Senate.
State Representative Opposes Drag Shows For Kids

A Northeast Texas politician wants to protect kids from drag shows. Robert Salcedo says the group “Texas Pride Impact Funds” is ridiculous. Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains counties, is preparing legislation to ban drag shows for kids. It responds to an event held over the weekend in Dallas called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” That drew protesters upset that they exposed children to performers in drag. Salcedo says these events are innocent, and they never bring up sexuality.
Memorial Day Weekend Had Reduction In Citations

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens issued fewer boating-related citations over Memorial Day weekend than in 2021. They cited increased boating safety awareness and patrols by game wardens and other marine safety officers as contributors to a drop in incidents. Three hundred fifty-two game wardens conducted 10,218 safety checks on...
UIL Baseball State Tournament

*Coach passes can only be purchased at the ticket office with a credit card. Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:. Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Dell Diamond and Disch-Falk Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.
Hazardous Weather Outlook

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas. Another cluster of thunderstorms may affect portions of extreme. Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas along and north of the U.S. Highway 82 corridor. You can not rule out a strong to a severe...
