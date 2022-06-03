New State Senate Committee Formed In Wake of Uvalde Shootings

A Northeast Texas politician wants to protect kids from drag shows. Robert Salcedo says the group “Texas Pride Impact Funds” is ridiculous. Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains counties, is preparing legislation to ban drag shows for kids. It responds to an event held over the weekend in Dallas called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” That drew protesters upset that they exposed children to performers in drag. Salcedo says these events are innocent, and they never bring up sexuality.
