Trenton, TX

One Dead In Multivehicle Crash In Trenton

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-vehicle accident killed one person on Hwy 121 near the Fannin–Collin County line....

easttexasradio.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
CENTERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman killed, two firefighters hurt in Leon Co crash

Leon Co, Tx (FOX44) – One woman was killed and two Leon County firefighters were injured on Monday afternoon – when an 18-wheeler plowed into two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 45, near Leona, in Leon County. A Department of Public Safety spokesman said a 2021...
LEON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman dies in crash during chase with Van Zandt County law enforcement

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman was killed in a crash following a high-speed chase with law enforcement west of Canton. The woman was traveling east on IH 20 near MP 536, and exited onto the service road near CR 4414 where she crashed into a tree in the grassy area and the car caught on fire, according to DPS.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Fatal crash shuts down westbound 183 in Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a car crash that shut down part of Airport Freeway in Irving on June 6. It happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Beltline Road. No word yet from police on what happened though they did tweet the...
IRVING, TX
CBS19

Tyler man accused of fatal wreck on Loop 323 indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of driving at speeds of over 100 mph when his car collided with a truck causing the death of his passenger in October has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Jose Manuel Esparza, 24, was indicted on April 28 in connection with...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fannin Collin County
KLTV

Longview woman dies after motorcycle hits deer

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died after a deer hit the bike Friday night. Ailene K. White, 47, died at a Plano hospital on Saturday. According to the DPS crash report, White was a passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTEN.com

Armed man in custody after Whitewright standoff

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — An armed man was taken into custody Sunday evening at the Abbington Commons apartments in Whitewright. What was initially reported as a possible barricaded subject was met with a large law enforcement presence, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said. The subject, identified as 34-year-old Dustin...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
txktoday.com

Two Arrests Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder

Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS DFW

Neighbors call for change after man, 22, drowns in Arlington flood

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man drowned last night after heavy rains filled up a creek at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in Arlington. The Arlington Fire Department responded, and their rescue crews pulled three people from the high water. The department also found a person the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified as Saneil Antonio Singh, 22, trapped in a submerged car.They pulled him out and took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.This death shocked those who live nearby. "I didn't know what was going on, I came outside and... then we saw the...
ARLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 06)

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:12 pm, officers worked fraud in the 2800-block of Kessler Drive. The complainant advised that someone had opened up a credit card in her name and was making purchases. Paris Police will be reviewing the store camera footage to investigate the person using the card in the 2000-block of Spur 139.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Indictments

The Hopkins County June panel of the grand jury has handed down 18 felony indictments against ten individuals. Offenses included narcotics charges, vehicle thefts, escape from custody, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, with some facing multiple charges.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Be alert for controlled burn at Sherwood Shores

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KTEN) — Cleanup continues in the Lake Texoma community of Sherwood Shores after a tornado touched down in March. If you're in that area on Monday, expect to see some heavy smoke; the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department will be doing a controlled burn at Rocky Point.
ENVIRONMENT

