Paris, TX

Monthly First Responders Breakfast In Paris

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monthly complimentary Lamar County first responders breakfast will be...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Blood Drive In Paris Tuesday 06.07.22

Red River Credit Union invites everyone to support neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drive from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm Tuesday. The blood drive takes place at 1910 NW Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate, contact Melanie Palmer at (903) 735-3000, extension 1400.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Juneteenth Parade June 18th

A Juneteenth Parade will be held again this year in Paris. It starts at 11:00 am on June 18 and begins at Martin Luther King and 20th St. NE. The parade will continue to Leon Williams Park. The park will have carnival-themed games, face-painting, water dodgeball, a waterslide, a bounce house, and other activities. The cost to participate in the parade is $5.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

State Representative Opposes Drag Shows For Kids

A Northeast Texas politician wants to protect kids from drag shows. Robert Salcedo says the group “Texas Pride Impact Funds” is ridiculous. Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains counties, is preparing legislation to ban drag shows for kids. It responds to an event held over the weekend in Dallas called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” That drew protesters upset that they exposed children to performers in drag. Salcedo says these events are innocent, and they never bring up sexuality.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

MPISD – News

MPHS Students Earn National Awards for Community Service Impact. United Nations Association of the USA Celebrates Youth Leaders Delivering Progress Toward the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society is thrilled to announce that the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView recognized...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs To Hold Blood Drive

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs is hosting a Blood Drive in the hospital’s front parking lot. Carter Blood Care will have their donation bus set up to receive blood donations Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. In addition, as part of Carter Blood Care’s “Pump up the Blood Supply” incentive, all donors will be entered into a drawing to win $2,500 in Visa gas cards.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Senator Hughes To Sit On Uvalde Massacre Committee

State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, who represents a large portion of Northeast Texas, has been named to the committee formed to investigate the Uvalde school shootings. Hughes said that the committee’s first step would be to find out exactly what happened. However, he added that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, and he believes all lawmakers could agree on hardening schools and arming staff members.
UVALDE, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

June is Men’s Health Month- Make Prevention a Priority. With June being National Men’s Health month, we focus on different aspects of male Health. This week the focus is on Urology:. According to the Cleveland Clinic, men over 40 should start seeing a urologist regularly to take charge...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

PJC Offering Free Robotics Coding Camp In Five Locations

Paris Junior College is holding a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission at five locations in June, July, and August. The free robotics coding camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades or those who have completed eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.
PARIS, TX
#First Christian Church
easttexasradio.com

Weekly Roadwork Report

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561. SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway. US 271, Red River County:...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 06)

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:12 pm, officers worked fraud in the 2800-block of Kessler Drive. The complainant advised that someone had opened up a credit card in her name and was making purchases. Paris Police will be reviewing the store camera footage to investigate the person using the card in the 2000-block of Spur 139.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Tuesday 06.07.22

The regular Meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The following items will be discussed:. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. (a)Swearing in of Councilman Harrison and Councilman Spraggins.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas housing staff closes the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment

Dallas housing staff closed the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment on May 20, according to a memo sent to the city council on Friday. The teardown is “the largest site” in the history of the city’s R.E.A.L. Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative to be resolved, according to the memo.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Indictments

The Hopkins County June panel of the grand jury has handed down 18 felony indictments against ten individuals. Offenses included narcotics charges, vehicle thefts, escape from custody, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, with some facing multiple charges.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
internewscast.com

Shocking Videos of Drag Event Show Kids Inside Texas Gay Bar – RedState

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Employable people not filling open jobs, discovered at an aviation contest in North Texas

A total of 74 aviation repair crews competed in Dallas last month at an international aerospace maintenance conference. Teams from American Airlines to the Royal Canadian Airforce tackled 27 different jobs on tight deadlines. North Texas students competed too, from Tarrant County College and Irving’s for-profit Aviation Institute of Maintenance, or AIM.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Drug Arrests

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Blake Oliver Kizer. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We promised we would keep you updated on the condition of our friend, Mark Scirto. Mark is doing very well following his stroke almost a month ago. He says he feels absolutely great. He’s getting outside more and is more independent every time he gets out...
TYLER, TX
txktoday.com

Two Arrests Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder

Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
TEXARKANA, TX

