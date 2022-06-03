ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanese security chief fears political paralysis, social collapse

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnlFM_0fzGJ5zq00
Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security agency is seen in Beirut, Lebanon May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT, June 3 (Reuters) - A senior Lebanese security official has said the risk of political paralysis has increased since an election produced a fractured parliament last month, warning of a possible "disaster" because there is no majority to legislate.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim also said he was concerned about social instability, saying this worried him more than political instability in a country suffering one of the world's sharpest financial meltdowns.

"The results of this election could cause a disaster since we have large political blocs with widening gaps between them on various issues and no majority to pass laws," Ibrahim told General Security magazine, an official publication of his security agency, which was published on Thursday.

The May 15 election, Lebanon's first since its economy collapsed in 2019, resulted in the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies losing their majority.

Reform-minded newcomers and the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces - a Christian party - gained seats.

Analysts have said the more fractured legislature increases the chance of political paralysis and tension among Lebanon's fractious politicians, at a time when the country is in dire need of government decisions to address the economic crisis.

The meltdown has sunk the Lebanese pound by more than 90% since 2019, frozen depositors out of their savings in the banking system, and led poverty to soar. read more

"The people have a right to object and raise their voice over the collapse of the Lebanese pound but we don't want matters to turn into chaos and we are working very hard to prevent the country from entering social chaos," Ibrahim said.

The outgoing government reached a draft IMF agreement in April, conditional on Beirut enacting reforms that its politicians have long failed to deliver. read more

Parliament narrowly re-elected veteran Shi'ite Muslim politician Nabih Berri as speaker this week.

Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Tom Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Lebanese#Hezbollah#Security Agency#Economy#General Security#Saudi#Christian
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Salon

Has Russia been beaten? This military expert says that moment is coming soon

When Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine more than two months ago, he no doubt expected an easy victory from a lightning-fast assault intended to crush the smaller opposing force. This spectacular victory was meant to advance the Russian president's vision of a new manifest destiny, bringing his country closer to re-establishing itself as an imperial power on the global stage. But Putin's gambit failed in grand fashion. Instead of celebrating a victory on May 9 — the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — the Russian military is trying to reorganize itself after a series of stunning defeats and great losses in both materiel and personnel.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy