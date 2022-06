While scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, I stumbled upon a post from Facebook friend Aaron Lane who had posted about trying to save a bear that had been struck on I-84. It was a fascinating story, and I give kudos to Aaron for doing all he could. The bear was reportedly struck by a vehicle and then found its way to safety under a FedEx truck that had pulled over to try and protect it.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO