Friday After 5 in Downtown Valdosta

Jane Greene, 88, of Cook County, GA, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home. Born Martha Jane Blanton on July 8th, 1933, she was a lifelong resident of South Georgia. She lived many years in Valdosta and retired in Cook County where she had lived for the past 25+ years. She was the daughter of Nora Lee Futch Blanton and Calvin Wes Blanton, both of Valdosta. Jane was the loving wife of the late Harris S. Greene Jr., of Valdosta, her high school sweetheart. They were married for over 60 years. Together they had three children, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Comments / 0