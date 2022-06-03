ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Friday After 5 in Downtown Valdosta

 4 days ago

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites everyone to Downtown Valdosta's Friday After 5...

Downtown Valdosta to host Makers Market

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, June 11, Downtown Valdosta will host the Makers Market at the Historic Courthouse Square with locally grown and made products. The Makers Market will be at the Historic Courthouse Square in Downtown Valdosta on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am -2 pm. The market will feature products grown and made by local artisans, farmers, and growers. The event is free for the public.
List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth. The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
Living

LOWNDES CO. - The Lowndes County Viking 2022 football season tickets are on sale for a limited time at the ticket office. Release: Season tickets for the 2022 Viking football season will go on sale…. LivingJune 6, 2022. VALDOSTA - Start you law enforcement career with the Valdosta Police Department...
Jane Greene

Jane Greene, 88, of Cook County, GA, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home. Born Martha Jane Blanton on July 8th, 1933, she was a lifelong resident of South Georgia. She lived many years in Valdosta and retired in Cook County where she had lived for the past 25+ years. She was the daughter of Nora Lee Futch Blanton and Calvin Wes Blanton, both of Valdosta. Jane was the loving wife of the late Harris S. Greene Jr., of Valdosta, her high school sweetheart. They were married for over 60 years. Together they had three children, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Valdosta, GA
Lyle deRon Coppage

Lyle deRon Coppage, 74, of Hahira passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 17, 1948 in Hahira to the late Hoyt E. Coppage and Evelyn Shepherd Coppage. deRon was a retired photographer and a member of Hahira United Methodist Church. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi at Valdosta State College, a volunteer with Hospice of South GA and a former volunteer with the Hahira Fire Department. deRon was also a massage therapist and worked with his family at Valdosta Hardware and Mill Supply.
Charles Edward Godair

Charles Edward (Chuck) Godair, 57, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on September 24, 1964, in Lakeland, Georgia and had worked in recent years as a security guard. He was a graduate of Lowndes County High School. Chuck enjoyed going fishing and was an avid football fan. He especially loved listening to classic 70’s and 80’s Rock and Roll.
Love Where You Live by adopting a street

VALDOSTA – Love Where You Live gives the public a chance to become involved with keeping city streets clean in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta’s Love Where You Live is a campaign to get the community involved in cleaning up the city streets of litter. The public can volunteer by adopting a street to keep clean of debris and litter. Love your city, adopt a street today.
Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
Freddy B. Stalvey

Freddy B. Stalvey, 74, of Hahira passed away at home early Friday morning, June 3, 2022. He was born in Hahira on April 6, 1948 to the late Bryant E. and Louise Rountree Stalvey. Freddy was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He attended Charity Baptist Church. Freddy enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, boiling peanuts and reading the Farmer’s Almanac. He loved his family and friends. Freddy was a 1966 graduate of Hahira High School, the last graduating class. He then studied diesel mechanics at Val Tech.
Valdosta native recognized for honors at Lee University

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native, James Norris, earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Lee University for the Spring 2022 semester. Lee University congratulates James Norris of Valdosta, GA, on earning Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate...
Valdosta/Lowndes youth football, cheerleading registration ends soon

VALDOSTA – VLPRA’s Youth Football & Cheerleading program is open a few more days for Valdosta and Lowndes K-5th grades. There are just a few days left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Football & Cheerleading program. The registration deadline is Monday, June...
PHOTOS: A Sunday at Veterans State Park in Cordele

Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park located in Cordele was established in 1946 as a memorial to U.S. veterans. The park stretches 1,308 acres and offers an array of recreational activities and experiences including golfing, boating, a military museum and the Historic Sam Shortline Railroad.
Longtime Albany Tech president passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s (ATC) longtime president has passed away. Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. The longest-serving president of the technical college, Parker became president in 1995. “From day one, Dr. Parker led the college with a servant’s heart whose top priority was the interest of...
New Interim President appointed at ATC

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) has appointed an Interim President after the passing of Dr. Anthony Parker at the age of 69 on Monday morning. Dr. Emmett Griswold will be taking over at ATC. He was appointed by Commissioner Greg Dozier with the Technical College System of Georgia.
Valdosta residents make Georgia College President’s List

VALDOSTA – Local Valdosta residents were recognized by Georgia College for making the President’s List for academic excellence. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President’s List. Aubrie Scruggs...
Georgia's Pre-K 2022 Summer Transition Program underway

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering a six-week intensive academic program again this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:. Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2021 – 2022 school year OR. Child...

