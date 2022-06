Givenchy has collaborated with Disney for a capsule collection of luxury ready-to-wear featuring some of the most iconic characters popularized by the entertainment giant. Called The Wonder Gallery, this apparel assortment is the first drop in a planned series of collaborations between the two brands. Designed by Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams, The Wonder Gallery is a playful and personal homage to some of his favorite Disney characters. The limited-edition collection is comprised of t-shirts and hoodies with classic Disney iconography and character silhouettes accompanied by Givenchy signatures.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 DAYS AGO