Wales continue their World Cup party with the Nations League Group A4 match against the Netherlands tonight. Rob Page’s side edged out Ukraine to book their place at Qatar 2022 on Sunday night, sparking wild scenes of jubilation. But now attention turns to their Nations League with Louis van Gaal’s side confident after a 4-1 win over Belgium.Defeat in their first group game to Poland means Wales need a result here, with Netherlands keen to make it six points from six available. Belgium host Poland in the other game in the group this evening.Here’s everything you need to know before...

RUGBY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO