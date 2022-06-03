ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HiStand Nightstand by Hi-Interiors Offers Built-in Lights, Wireless Chargers, and More

By Happy Jasta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi-Interiors is well known for its innovative smart beds with integrated lights, TVs, and so on. Expanding its offerings, the Italian company has come up with another brilliant furniture piece that will surely catch the attention of tech-loving people. Dubbed HiStand, the new addition is a smart nightstand with an array...

