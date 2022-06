IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,

18 HOURS AGO