Sally T. Ouderkirk 73, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden and Northshore areas passed away Friday June 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter, with her loving family when she passed. She joined her husband Robert on his 80th Birthday in Heaven. Sally was born in Utica, NY, on August 30, 1948, a daughter of Charles and Sally Russell Toepp and had lived in the Northshore and Camden areas for most of her life and was a graduate of Camden high School. Sally held various jobs throughout her lifetime. Webb Lumber, Camden School District, Will’s Cackleberry Castle were just a few. She also designed, created and hand painted many business signs in the area.

ROME, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO