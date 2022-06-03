ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Governor Backs Local Republicans in Primary During Fundraiser

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kim Reynolds was in Pella Thursday for a fundraiser to support two fellow Republicans in Tuesday’s primary. Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff-McCulla in her contested race against Incumbent House Republican Jon Thorup, and is throwing her support behind State Senator Ken Rozenboom, who will be moving to Pella’s district unopposed...

www.kniakrls.com

