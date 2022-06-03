Governor Backs Local Republicans in Primary During Fundraiser

The Pella City Council is discussing the process to renew the Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST) at their meeting Tuesday. The funding source has been identified as the driver to fund several quality of life projects, assuming an extension is approved by voters. The current LOSST was approved in 2011 with 85% of residents in favor, which was used for the indoor pool renovations, Pella Sports Park construction, and several street projects. In April, Mayor Don DeWaard announced $12 million in private funding for a proposed indoor recreation center, renovation or construction of a fine arts facility, and other projects over the next several years. That came after the Pella City Council received a presentation to discuss how the city would pay for $45 to $60 million in potential concepts, with the main goal of extending the LOSST to help avoid any property tax increases related to the efforts.
