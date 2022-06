The Pella City Council will consider a preliminary plat for a development on the northeast side of the community at their meeting this evening. A resolution is under consideration to subdivide a 46 acre parcel into 95 buildable lots for ATI Group at the terminus of Hazel Street and Country Club Drive. Council will also consider a resolution to accept public improvements for the Lely Innovation Park and subdivision improvements from BBM Properties and Vermeer Development. The second reading of an ordinance to establish a chapter in Pella City Code for a community ambulance service is also on the agenda. During policy and planning, the council will discuss an employee compensation proposal, amended wage scale for the next fiscal year, increased health premiums, and additional conversation about the Pella Community Ambulance transition. On the consent agenda, the council will consider scheduling a referendum in November 2023 for changes to Chapter 22 of City Code as it relates to duties for the Library’s Board of Trustees after receiving more than 700 eligible signatures to place the measure on the ballot. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can also be viewed online: https://join.me/CityofPella.

PELLA, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO