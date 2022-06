Sam Brooks and Shannon Pirtle discuss Putnam County’s Future Ready VITAL Program. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell sits down with Sam Brooks, Future Ready Supervisor for the Putnam County School System, and Shannon Pirtle, Principal of the VITAL Online School. They discuss what Future Ready and the VITAL Program are, the various programs offered by the VITAL Program, and how some of them can be used for hybrid learning at different schools, as well as Shannon’s experiences as Principal, and what he’s learned from the role.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO