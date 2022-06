Growing up a sports fanatic in America in the ‘90’s and early 2000’s was a dream come true. Not only did we have access to some of the greatest sporting venues, but online and televised sporting events were increasing in popularity as well. Sports became an important part of American culture during this time. Any iconic sports moment or player that you can think of: Michael Jordan, Brett Favre, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Sammy Sosa; you name it, I witnessed it. Whether I was watching a game or playing the latest sport-related video game, every single day of my life involved sports. This sounds like every kid’s dream, doesn’t it?

