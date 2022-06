RAPID CITY – No golfer from Faulkton Area or Stanley County has ever won a boys individual golf championship, but one from each school has a chance to do so. Bennett Cassens of Faulkton Area and Daysen Titze of Stanley County are tied for second, only two shots off the lead, during the first round of the SDHSAA Class B Boys Golf Championship at Elks Golf Club. Rain forced the suspension of play Monday during the opening round.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO