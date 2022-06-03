Democrats eye host of gun-control bills in Delaware

Delaware State Police are conducting a fatal crash involving an off-highway vehicle that occurred Saturday night. On June 4, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., a dirt bike was traveling southbound on New Castle Avenue passing the intersection with Halcyon Drive. The 31-year-old operator of the dirt bike from New Castle, DE had a 5-year-old male seated on the front of dirt bike between himself and the handlebars. The dirt bike is unregistered and does not have any lighting equipment. At this time, a Volkswagen Golf was in the northbound left turn lane of New Castle Ave, turning onto Halcyon Dr. As the Volkswagen crossed New Castle Ave, the dirt bike struck the front of the Golf. Both occupants on dirt bike were ejected.
