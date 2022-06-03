UI president Barbara Wilson receives 8.3% pay raise

Cellphone video of an arrest in downtown Iowa City late Friday night is raising concern about the suspect’s treatment at the hands of police. KCJJ reported on the incident, involving 22-year-old Daria Brown of Iowa City. She was observed by Iowa City police officers on foot patrol in the 100 block of Clinton Street violently striking the windows of a bar around 11:40pm Friday after assaulting bar staff for being denied entry because of how intoxicated she was. Upon contact, police say Brown had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. The arrest report also indicates that she was belligerent, profane, and incapable of controlling her emotions.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO