Quentin Tarantino-Roger Avary movie podcast to debut this summer

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- Pulp Fiction collaborators and former movie-rental star employees Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary have signed on to host The Video Archives Podcast for the SiriusXM subsidiary, Stitcher, this summer.

"We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS," the pair said in a statement Thursday.

"Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it's our love of movies that still brings us together today," they added.

"So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS. We LOVE to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives' new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves."

Among Tarantino's films are Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Jackie Brown and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Avary's credits include Killing Zoe, The Rules of Attraction, Silent Hill, Beowulf and Lucky Day.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

