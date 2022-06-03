ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City

By Kate Nemarich
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City for the first time since 2019.

The festival will feature a little bit of everything from live music to a wellness area, silent disco and kid zone.

The footprint spans across downtown, from Founders Park to King Commons. 17 different live music acts will take the stage at both the Mountain Roots Amphitheater Stage in Founders Park and the Ballad Health Main Stage situated next to the Founders Park Pavilion. Vendors will be stationed within the pavilion. Both beer and food vendors can be found around the pavilion.

Blue Plum Festival lineup announced

If you’re looking to get active or get centered, you can find the Rollerdance Tri-Cities Dance Party in King Commons along with the Wellness Area where you can get a massage, take a Tai Chi class, run or compete in a variety of fitness challenges.

Organizers advise bringing your own chair or blankets to spread out across the two parks and to enjoy the performances.

For more information on music lineups and activities, you can visit the Blue Plum website .

WJHL

Downtown Yoga Festival returns to JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the second year in a row, visitors and locals alike got the chance to stretch out and relax in downtown Johnson City. The event, organized by the Downtown Yoga Center and Blue Plum Organization, featured two areas near the Farmers Market pavilion for beginners and yoga masters to put […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Blue Plum Festival packed with events

(WJHL) Ashley Cavendar, Volunteer Chair, and Katie Houston, Wellness Chair of Blum Plum tell us what we can expect during the two day festival in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.BluePlum.org.
WJHL

Carver Park splash pad gets new name

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carver Park splash pad in Johnson City officially has a new name. A ceremony was held Monday evening to rename the splash pad the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad. Greenlee is the supervisor at the Carver Recreation Center, a role he has held since the late 1980s. The splash […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
