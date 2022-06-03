ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

4 Colts' rookies who could crack the starting lineup in 2022

By Cody Manning
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have entrenched starters across the depth chart, but there are still a few spots that are up for grabs in the lead-up to the 2022 season.

Even without a first-round pick and not making their first selection until pick No. 53 overall, general manager Chris Ballard still managed to find a group of rookies that can make an impact in 2022.

There are four different players from this recent draft class that I believe we could potentially see in the starting lineup this season. Let’s take a look:

WR Alec Pierce

This is an easy pick because he has one of the easier paths to be in the starting lineup when the Colts face the Houston Texans in the opening game. The starting wide receiver spot opposite of Michael Pittman Jr. is up for grabs and the rookie has a legit shot to win it.

Pierce will have to earn it though because Frank Reich prefers his receivers to be comfortable in his system. He will face competition from other players in the receiving corps that are more familiar with the playbook. Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon also will want to earn a bigger role for this season and will make their efforts to get the gig.

Parris Campbell seems to be locked in as the slot receiver and may not be pushing for the boundary spot. Pierce has the talent to get it done and if he can develop chemistry with Matt Ryan then it will help him get into the starting lineup sooner than later.

OT Bernhard Raimann

The athletic tackle out of Central Michigan will be in a battle with Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly for the starting left tackle in training camp. Pryor is currently the projected starter and Chris Ballard did state that Kelly will also get a shot for the job.

Raimann has the athletic profile to play the position but he will need to showcase he can pick up the offense at a quick rate to get the trust of Frank Reich and Matt Ryan. It should help that he will get to play next to Quenton Nelson.

Former Colt, Anthony Castonzo, once glowed about how much the All-Pro guard made it easier on him. Raimann will be turning 25 this September so the team will hope the older rookie can prove he can hit the ground running and beat out the veteran to be the opening day starter.

TE Jelani Woods

Frank Reich loves to utilize tight ends in his offense and is a great system for a young player to come into in his first year. Even if a rookie finds himself in the third spot on the depth chart, he will have an opportunity to get snaps throughout the season.

Reich does typically use two different tight ends throughout the games as he has with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox over the past few years. But with Doyle retiring, that second “starting” spot is open for the taking as Alie-Cox slides up to the number one spot on the depth chart.

Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson will be battling it out in training camp as the pair of young tight ends try to carve out a big role in the offense. Woods does present some explosive playmaking ability at the position and even if it doesn’t happen in Week 1, not many would be surprised if he earned a starting role sometime throughout the 2022 season.

S Nick Cross

While the previous three players do have a shot at a starting gig to win in training camp, I do believe Nick Cross has a long shot to crack the starting lineup for the opening game.

But, that doesn’t mean I don’t believe he can’t at some point during his rookie season. Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis are the returning starters. The new addition of Rodney McLeod will work in a rotation with the pair but he also could possibly vie for Willis’ spot in training camp.

Cross will start the year in a special team role as he develops behind the scenes for a larger role. Last season, the defense lost Julian Blackmon for the season and Khari Willis missed games at times due to injuries.

An unfortunate series of events like that could easily lead to Cross getting on the field with the starting unit. Another thing to consider is that Willis and McLeod will be free agents after the season. If Cross shows he has a future as a starter for the Colts and he can make an impact this year, then Gus Bradley may want to consider some on-field development before the 2023 season.

