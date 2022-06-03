ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Fundraiser set up to help Saint Francis shooting victim

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Oe1M_0fzGCEbf00
Amanda Dawn Glenn, 40-years-old

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Amanda Glenn.

Glenn was working as a receptionist and had more than 18 years of experience working in the medical field when she was gunned downed by a patient on Wednesday in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus.

The patient, who police identified at Michael Louis blamed his doctor, Dr. Preston Phillips for his ongoing back pain after a recent surgery and was looking for him at the time of the shooting, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Thursday.

Three other people, including Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen and William Love also died in the shooting.

Amanda was a great wife of Beau Glenn, and loving mother of Gabe and Ian Glenn, the GoFundMe page says.

The GoFundMe page goes on to say that friends are mourning the loss of the sweetest, kindest, and caring person.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police identify motorcyclist killed during police chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was killed after he crashed a motorcycle in Tulsa while fleeing from Skiatook police has been identified. Tulsa police, who are investigating the crash, said 50-year-old Michael Wade McKee, from Skiatook, crashed into equipment at a construction site near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue on May 29.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP shares video of Cadet Lawman camp

WARNER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recently shared videos of their 48th Cadet Lawman Academy via the OHP Facebook page. The Cadet Lawman Academy a free week-long camp for kids going into their senior year of high school. Students got to see working K9s, what it’s like...
WARNER, OK
KRMG

Muskogee County civil rights group works to combat gun violence after massing shooting in Taft

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County NAACP is working for change after a mass shooting in Taft, Okla. killed one woman and injured nine others over Memorial Day weekend. Muskogee County NAACP President Rev. Roger Cutler told FOX23 he spoke with the 10-year-old girl who was shot in the leg at the Memorial Day weekend celebration. He also said he recently prayed with her.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
