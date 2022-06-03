Company news: Key Private Bank hires Heather Reed

Solvay, N.Y. — The new out-of-state owner of a longtime food distributor is laying off much of its workforce in Solvay just weeks after buying the company, according to a notice filed with the state. Lipari Foods, of Warren, Michigan, plans to lay off 35 of the 52 employees...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Pyramid Management Group announced Monday it has received a three-year loan extension on its Walden Galleria mall in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga, but the company was silent on the status of $430 million in mortgages that were due on Destiny USA in Syracuse the same day.
Syracuse, N.Y. — For five decades, the Downtown Farmers Market has offered workers and residents in the heart of the city a chance to buy direct from growers and producers across the region. The 50th anniversary season gets underway Tuesday, June 14, in Clinton Square. The market is open...
High: 75; Low: 56. Breezy, some rain; thunderstorm possible. 5-day forecast. HOCHUL SIGNS NEW GUN LAWS: New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. (AP photo)
Oswego County, just north of Syracuse, has among the least expensive homes in New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020 using data from the National Association of Realtors. Oswego County is 10th on the list with a typical monthly mortgage payment of $425.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Van Duyn nursing home can withhold some records the state Attorney General’s office wants as part of its investigation of alleged neglect, abuse and deaths at the facility, a judge has ruled. Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gregory R. Gilbert blocked the AG’s office from...
New York lawmakers have approved tax credits worth up to $10 billion to lure semiconductor chip manufacturers to the state, including a site in Central New York competing for a plant that would create thousands of jobs. New York’s Excelsior jobs tax credits would be available for up to 20...
High school students in the Class of 2022 have been through a lot in the past two years. More than half of their high school career has been affected dramatically by the pandemic. But all of their hard work is about to pay off in the form of a high...
Zak Niazi was a student in the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester and asking the question: What if? What if he could find a way to show 360-degree video without the complicated and tedious stitching required to make a seamless stream?. The question led Niazi to find...
Ithaca, N.Y. — A Starbucks location in Ithaca is closing at the end of the week in a move employees say is retaliation for their efforts to unionize. Workers at the store, located near Cornell University, voted in favor of a union April 8, according to The Ithaca Voice. Employees believe the plan to close the location June 10 is payback.
Syracuse, N.Y. — New York needs you right now. The Empire State needs you go cast your vote so it can be No. 1. Well, No. 1 in a best-burger contest with Iowa. It’s really nothing more than a popularity contest, but New York is getting slaughtered in early voting. As of 4 p.m. today, Iowa’s candidate led polling 82% to 18%
Law enforcement officials from across Central New York plan to meet today in response to the recent series of mass shootings across the nation, including one last month that left 10 people dead at a Buffalo grocery store. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said he asked for the meeting...
Syracuse will finally see its 32nd Juneteenth Festival after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day festival will kick off on Friday, June 17, with a noon flag raising ceremony and continue into Sunday with a parade. “I’m hoping a lot of people who are not African...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The state of social and economic inequality in our society sets us up for a difficult conversation. We ought to identify, learn and establish what has contributed to our current oppressive and exploitative human condition. Investigating social constructs that lead to these vices will explain what’s responsible for plunging millions of people into oppression. Fundamental and lingering questions should be - how can we achieve the social change that we are yearning to see in our world today? Also - what probable steps must we undertake to achieve freedom from oppression? Finally - how can we place a conscious reminder of our responsibilities as individuals to set the captives free? Shockingly, even with the technological and industrial advancement the world has witnessed, the majority are not able to access affordable health care, clean water, quality education, nutritious food, good housing and basic social needs. We must find balance.
Here are 140 home sales recorded between May 23 and May 27 at the Onondaga County clerk’s office. The most expensive home was a four-bedroom, 4½-bath colonial in Lysander that sold for $999,900 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $885,000 in 2021. (See photos of the home)
Bailey Williams, 23, of Watertown, caught a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish on May 8, setting a new state record. The colossal cat was 9 ounces heavier than the previous state record, which was also caught by a Watertown resident in 2017. Williams’s phone has been blowing up ever since.
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lubomir Kalpaktchiev has loved the sport of fencing for most of his life. He immigrated to the United States more than two decades ago. With a lot of hard work and some help from his father he founded the Syracuse Musketeers Fencing Club in 2004.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The annual head-shaving event that raises money to combat pediatric cancer returned to inside Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub for the first time since 2019. After three hours of 176 charitable haircuts, Syracuse’s St. Baldrick’s fundraiser was closing in on $7 million since it started in 2005.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Buffalo assistant coach Blair Estarfaa has been named a video coordinator for the Syracuse women’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday. The move reunites Estarfaa with Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack after he spent the last three seasons on her coaching staff at Buffalo. Estarfaa...
