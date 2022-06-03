Company news: Key Private Bank hires Heather Reed

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The state of social and economic inequality in our society sets us up for a difficult conversation. We ought to identify, learn and establish what has contributed to our current oppressive and exploitative human condition. Investigating social constructs that lead to these vices will explain what’s responsible for plunging millions of people into oppression. Fundamental and lingering questions should be - how can we achieve the social change that we are yearning to see in our world today? Also - what probable steps must we undertake to achieve freedom from oppression? Finally - how can we place a conscious reminder of our responsibilities as individuals to set the captives free? Shockingly, even with the technological and industrial advancement the world has witnessed, the majority are not able to access affordable health care, clean water, quality education, nutritious food, good housing and basic social needs. We must find balance.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO